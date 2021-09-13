 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Electronic payments hit record high in H1 amid pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 13, 2021 - 14:51       Updated : Sept 13, 2021 - 14:51

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The amount of payments made electronically hit a record high in the first half of this year, central bank data showed Monday, as the COVID-19 pandemic prompted more people to engage in contact-free commerce.

The daily average amount of electronic financial transactions came to 863.5 billion won ($738 million) in the January-June period, up 12.8 percent from six months earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The reading marked the highest amount since the central bank started collecting data on electronic payments in 2007.

The data also showed the daily average number of electronic financial transactions rose 13 percent to more than 20.91 million.

Electronic financial transactions include all internet and mobile-based payments, as well as purchases made with electronic credit and debit cards.

As of the end of June, there were 149 electronic financial service providers in South Korea, according to the BOK.

They include escrow and payment gateway service providers, as well as online financial institutions that are strictly dedicated to online or mobile payment services. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114