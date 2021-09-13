Exhibition of artifacts from King Muryeong ‘s tomb kicks off in Gongju

Stone guardian from the tomb of King Muryeong (Gongju National Museum)





The Gongju National Museum is holding a special exhibition to showcase artifacts excavated from the tomb of King Muryeong, the 25th king of the Baekje Kingdom, from Tuesday.



The museum in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province, said the exhibition marks the 50th anniversary of the tomb’s discovery.



On July 5, 1971, a large earthen mound in Gongju was discovered by chance during work to fix a drainage system in the area. Two stone plaques engraved with epitaphs for the king and queen were found inside the tomb.



Wooden coffins of the royal were also found in the tomb along with numerous ornaments and engraved goods used by the royal family, including gold earrings, a gold and silver belt, gilt-bronze shoes and gold bracelets.



Stone plaque for King Muryeong (Gongju National Museum)