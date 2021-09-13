S. Korea extends pandemic-driven advisory against overseas travel until Oct. 13

This photo, taken on Sunday, shows people arriving at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea on Monday extended its special advisory against overseas travel for another month, the foreign ministry said, amid the continued spread of the new coronavirus.



The measure, which calls for citizens to cancel or postpone trips abroad, will remain in effect until Oct. 13. The current advisory was set to expire Monday.



The extension came as many countries struggle with the outbreaks of various COVID-19 variants around the world and continue to ban or restrict the entry of people arriving from overseas, the ministry said.



The ministry called on citizens abroad to stick to hygiene guidelines, avoid large gatherings and outdoor activities, and minimize contact with other people. (Yonhap)