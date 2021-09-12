 Back To Top
Finance

[Newsmaker] Retail investors sweep W1tr Kakao shares hit by short attack, regulation

By Park Ga-young
Published : Sept 12, 2021 - 15:18       Updated : Sept 12, 2021 - 16:38
Kakao Logo (Kakao)
Kakao Logo (Kakao)


Kakao Corp., South Korea’s mobile giant, saw a hike in an increased bet on a stock price decline last week when almost 260 billion won ($222 billion) worth of borrowed shares were sold last week.

Kakao stocks sold short soared to 175.9 billion won on Wednesday alone, the largest daily of short selling since negative betting on listed stocks resumed here in May, according to the Korea Exchange, the nation’s bourse operator. South Korea suspended short selling for 14 months to protect the market from the pandemic scare.

Short selling refers to an investment tactic that aims to profit by selling borrowed shares, hoping to buy them back later after the price declines.

With Kakao shares being targeted for massive short selling due to a rapid price fall last week, retail investors bagged shares worth 1.04 trillion won. The Kakao stock price fell 15.58 percent over the political move to regulate platform giants. Meanwhile, foreign and domestic institutional investors dumped shares worth 749.8 billion won and 292.9 billion won, respectively.

Retail investors also remained net buyers for Naver, scooping up 490 billion won in shares of the internet giant.

Last week’s short selling spree came as financial authorities warned of online platforms’ growing presence and power in the country’s economy. On Tuesday, the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service went against platform companies, claiming that selling financial products on online platforms goes against the Financial Consumer Protection Act. Related companies should either alter or halt their services when the grace period for the act ends on Sept. 24, they said.

Politicians and the market watchdog, the Fair Trade Commission, have also been raising concerns over big tech companies’ fast business expansion into various markets, ranging from mobility to finance.

Following the authorities’ decision, Kakao Pay, the fintech arm of Kakao, said it will suspend its service that compares insurance prices.

(gypark@heraldcorp.com)
