 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

LG Chem to produce biodegradable plastics with TK Chemical

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 12, 2021 - 13:16       Updated : Sept 12, 2021 - 13:16
This photo provided by LG Chem Ltd. on Sept. 12, 2021, shows officials from LG Chem (L) and TK Chemical Corp. posing for a photo after signing a partnership. (Yonhap)
This photo provided by LG Chem Ltd. on Sept. 12, 2021, shows officials from LG Chem (L) and TK Chemical Corp. posing for a photo after signing a partnership. (Yonhap)

LG Chem Ltd., South Korea's biggest chemical firm, said Sunday it will produce biodegradable plastics after joining hands with a smaller local chemical company in a move to expand its presence in the eco-friendly product market.

Under the partnership with TK Chemical Corp., LG Chem will develop and produce poly butylene adipate-co-terephthalate (PBAT).

PBAT are synthetic polymers based on fossil resources and can naturally degrade within six months after buried in soil.

The two companies said they plan to establish a PBAT production facility in South Korea by the second half of 2022.

LG Chem and TK Chemical also agreed to cooperate in other biodegradable composite materials productions.

LG Chem last month announced it will build a PBAT factory with annual production capacity of 50,000 tons and targets to begin mass-production from 2024.

TK Chemical is a subsidiary of South Korea's SM Group that is known for producing chemical fibers. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114