2.1 magnitude quake hits southeastern South Korea, no damage reported

This image, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), shows the earthquake, marked in red, detected in the southeastern county of Changnyeong on Sept. 12, 2021. (Yonhap)

A 2.1 magnitude earthquake struck southeastern South Korea early Sunday, but no damage was reported.

The quake hit some 4 kilometers southeast of Changnyeong County, about 260 km southeast of Seoul, at 2:04 a.m. from a depth of 13 kilometers, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

The epicenter was located at a latitude of 35.53 degrees north and a longitude of 128.53 degrees east.

The maximum seismic intensity scale was 2, which means that the tremor can be felt only by a small number of people in a quiet state or on a higher floor.

"There will be no damage from this quake," a KMA official said.

It was the 29th quake to hit the Korean Peninsula this year, according to the KMA. (Yonhap)