 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Number of gov't certified social enterprises tops 3,000: labor ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 12, 2021 - 09:39       Updated : Sept 12, 2021 - 09:39

 

The number of social enterprises certified by the government has reached over 3,000, with a majority of the firms committed to providing jobs to underprivileged people, according to officials Sunday.

The labor ministry's expert committee on social enterprise development on Wednesday certified 97 businesses as new government-approved social enterprises, bringing the total number of social companies in the country up to 3,064.

The 3,000-mark milestone was reached in 14 years since the government certification program was introduced in 2007. The number of social businesses has nearly doubled since the start of the Moon Jae-in administration in 2017.

The number of companies that offer jobs to low-income people stood at 2,036, or over half of social enterprises. Businesses contributing to regional communities through welfare services and child care were tallied at 249.

In terms of recruitment, 55,407 were employed by social enterprises last year, up 12.9 percent from 2019. Of those, 33,206 were either physically disabled people, senior citizens or those who came from low-income backgrounds.

The average monthly wage of workers at such companies in 2020 rose 5.8 percent on-year to 2.03 million won ($1,730). The companies' accumulated sales figure in 2020 stood at 5.3 trillion won, up 9.9 percent from a year ago. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114