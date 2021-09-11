Moon expresses sympathy to Biden, American people on 9/11 anniversary

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in vowed Saturday that South Korea will continue to contribute to the fight against terrorism as he marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.



"My deepest sympathies go out to President Joe Biden and the American people. Twenty years have passed, but the shock of that day still remains as deep wounds in the hearts of so many," he said in a Facebook message.



Moon noted that violence cannot win over peace and inclusiveness and that the tragedy of the 9/11 attacks should never be allowed to happen again.



"Terrorism can never be justified whatever the reason," he wrote. "There is no cause that is more valuable than the life of an innocent citizen."



He added, "The Republic of Korea, as America's strong ally, will continue to actively join your and the international community's efforts to combat terrorism." (Yonhap)