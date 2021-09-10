[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink has the most YouTube subscribers among artists

(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink became the artist with the most subscribers on YouTube around the world.



According to label YG Entertainment, subscribers to its official channel surpassed 65.2 million Friday afternoon, bumping down Justin Bieber.



“It’s unbelievable. It is a moment of miracle made by Blink,” said the bandmates through the management firm thanking their official fandom.

“This is a result achieved with our fans so we hope Blink feels the joy as much as we do. We ill continue to be artists that deliver positive energy through good music and videos,” they added.



In July 2020, Blackpink became the first artist from non-English region to enter top five in terms of the number of YouTube subscribers. Then it pushed Ariana Grande, Eminem, Ed Sheeran and Marshmellow to No. 2. The release of Lisa’s solo album gave the last push it needed to the No. 1 spot.



The quartet has been strong on YouTube. It has a total of 29 videos with over 100 million views and is close to garner 20 billion views combined.



TXT to hold 1st standalone concert next month Blackpink became the artist with the most subscribers on YouTube around the world.According to label YG Entertainment, subscribers to its official channel surpassed 65.2 million Friday afternoon, bumping down Justin Bieber.“It’s unbelievable. It is a moment of miracle made by Blink,” said the bandmates through the management firm thanking their official fandom.“This is a result achieved with our fans so we hope Blink feels the joy as much as we do. We ill continue to be artists that deliver positive energy through good music and videos,” they added.In July 2020, Blackpink became the first artist from non-English region to enter top five in terms of the number of YouTube subscribers. Then it pushed Ariana Grande, Eminem, Ed Sheeran and Marshmellow to No. 2. The release of Lisa’s solo album gave the last push it needed to the No. 1 spot.The quartet has been strong on YouTube. It has a total of 29 videos with over 100 million views and is close to garner 20 billion views combined.

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together will host its first standalone concert on Oct. 3, it announced on Friday through its global fan community platform Weverse.



The live show, titled “Tomorrow X Together Live ‘Act: Boy,’” will be livestreamed. In the poster that informed the news, the five members look dandy suited in black and white suits, but the knee-length pants highlight the youthful side of them.



The quintet has six albums under its belt, from the three-part “Magic” series and the two-part “Chaos” series, with a “minisode” in between.



It also announced on Friday that it collaborated with American rock artist Mod Sun and is dropping a remix version of “0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You).” The original song, featuring Seori, was the title track from its second LP “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze.” The American singer/songwriter participated in writing the song and for the remix, wrote new melody and English lyrics.



Stray Kids to drop 2nd single in Japan in October





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Stray Kids is putting out its second Japanese single “Scars/ Thunderous - Japanese ver.” On Oct. 13, announced label JYP Entertainment Friday.



“Scars” and Japanese version of “Thunderous,” title track from its second full-length album “Noeasy,” are double title tracks for the single, a first for the band. It will also include two more songs -- “Call” and “My Pace” in Japanese.



Title track “Scars” is co-authored by songwriting trio within the band 3Racha, and sings how they are willing to suffer more scars, even though they already have many, to realize bigger dreams.



The Japanese version of “My Pace” has been included as a bonus track to mark that it was chosen as the theme song for a popular show on Ameba, a major OTT platform in Japan.



The eight-member band debuted in Japan in March 2020 with its best-of album “SKZ2020” which was the most sold K-pop album released in Japan in the first half of the year, according to Tower Records. Its first single “TOP” topped Oricon’s weekly single chart three months later.



Victon’s Do Hanse to debut as solo musician





(Credit: PlayM Entertainment)