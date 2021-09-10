‘Nego King’ wins top prize at Korean content fair

KOCCA Broadcasting Division General Director Lee Do-hyoung and New Media Content Award winners pose for photos at YTN New Square BCWW 2021 on Thursday. (KOCCA)
YouTube show “Nego King” won the grand prize Thursday at Broadcast Worldwide 2021, a Korea Creative Content Agency fair held to recognize outstanding new media content and bring South Korean content to the international market.
The video show centers on TV personality and singer Hwang Kwang-hee and his efforts to negotiate the prices of franchise companies, including Lotte Department Store, BBQ and GS25.
Widely acclaimed for Hwang’s lively performance and for the active communication between customers and corporate representatives, the “Nego King” YouTube channel has 1.16 million subscribers. The grand prize is worth 10 million won ($8,560).
“Nego King” won the New Media Content Award. This year’s best production awards went to three new programs: “Good Company,” “Season B Season” and “9-Year-Old Meet a Kid With Cancer.” Kakao Entertainment and content creator Milanonna won special awards.
“KOCCA will continue to find and support content creators who lead the promotion of the new media content industry,” KOCCA Broadcasting Division General Director Lee Do-hyoung said in congratulating the award winners Thursday.
The five-day online event ended Friday, and the programs showcased during the fair are available at BCWW 2021’s official website.
