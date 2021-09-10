 Back To Top
National

Vietnamese ambassador, Korea Herald CEO discuss bilateral ties

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Sept 10, 2021 - 18:37       Updated : Sept 10, 2021 - 18:37
Vietnamese Ambassador to Korea Nguyen Vu Tung (right) and CEO Choi Jin-young of The Korea Herald shake hands at the Vietnamese Embassy in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Korea Nguyen Vu Tung (right) and CEO Choi Jin-young of The Korea Herald shake hands at the Vietnamese Embassy in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Vietnamese Ambassador to South Korea Nguyen Vu Tung met on Wednesday with Choi Jin-young, CEO of The Korea Herald, and they exchanged views on bilateral ties between the two countries and the struggles of small businesses coping with COVID-19.

“Next year Vietnam and Korea will celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Many opportunities lie ahead,” the Vietnamese ambassador said. “It’s the right time to enhance bilateral cooperation.”

Choi echoed that view, stressing the significant growth in economic exchange and cooperation between the two nations. He added that Vietnam was a priority destination when Korean companies considered new investments overseas.

The Vietnamese ambassador also expressed keen interest in joining the upcoming Eurasian Economic Forum, which The Korea Herald is organizing next month as part of efforts to better communicate with the public and private sectors.


By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
