[Exclusive] Samsung SDI developing LFP batteries

Samsung SDI President and CEO Jun Young-hyun (Samsung SDI)

Samsung SDI is developing lithium-ion phosphate, or LFP, batteries at the firm’s research and development center in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, two sources familiar with the matter told The Korea Herald on Friday.



Manufactured predominantly by Chinese companies, LFP batteries offer two key strengths -- lower prices and stability. Compared to lithium-ion batteries, which contain expensive metals such as nickel, cobalt and manganese, LFP batteries use phosphoric acid and iron as the main materials. While they are relatively safer from fire risks, they are lower in energy density and heavier in weight.



“Samsung SDI has been unofficially developing LFP batteries, and it’s undecided whether those LFP batteries will be mass-produced,” one of the sources said.



The source added that Samsung SDI appears to be trying to meet diversifying market needs, especially in the energy storage systems segment, where demand for LFP batteries is spiking.



Energy storage systems are huge batteries the size of a container that store leftover electricity generated by renewables such as solar power. According to SNE Research, Samsung SDI last year controlled 31 percent of the global ESS market and stood as the No. 1 player.



However, Samsung SDI’s dominant status faces mounting uncertainties, as ESS trends are gradually shifting toward LFP batteries.



Energy storage systems are typically installed at cheap, large areas such as deserts. As space is of less concern there, customers are opting for several units of the cheaper LFP systems instead of one expensive lithium-ion system, for instance.



According to energy consultancy firm Wood Mackenzie, the proportion of LFP batteries in the global battery market is projected to surge from 10 percent in 2015 to 30 percent in 2030. In the same period, the ratio of NCM (nickel, cobalt and manganese) lithium-ion batteries is expected to shrink from 70 percent to 30 percent.



“For Samsung SDI, which is leading the ESS market, LFP batteries are a threat,” another source said.



Samsung SDI’s diversification efforts could be a reflection of Samsung Group’s corporate culture that emphasizes becoming the “No. 1 player” in a chosen field. As the lithium-ion battery market is already occupied by LG Energy Solution and CATL, Samsung SDI is weighing its options with different types of batteries.



In Samsung Group’s investment plan worth 240 trillion won ($205 billion) announced on Aug. 24, chips, displays and bio businesses were included, but not battery business.



“Though Samsung SDI submitted its US investment plan, it was rejected by Samsung Group and eventually omitted from the 240 trillion-won plan,” the source said.



The source that added for Samsung Group, the battery business poses a dilemma. Compared to the chips business, which enjoys an operating margin as high as 30 percent during a supercycle, the battery business faces constant recall risks, which can prevent the business from turning profit.



In the battery business, minerals account for 60 percent of total costs. There is a limit in cutting costs in the remaining 40 percent. This is why the industry views the maximum operating margin of battery business at just around 10 percent.



At the 8th International Electric Vehicle Expo, which kicked off Tuesday on Jeju Island, Samsung SDI unveiled its road map to mass-produce solid-state batteries that can offer 900 kilometers of range starting 2027 in an apparent effort to prepare for the “post-lithium-ion” era.



“It’s unclear whether solid-state batteries will succeed in the future. Looking at Samsung SDI developing LFP batteries simultaneously, I think the company is feeling unsure about its battery business,” the source said.



The Korea Herald reached out to Samsung SDI for confirmation, but the firm maintained its official position that the comapny is not developing LFP batteries.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)

