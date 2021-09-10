 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Life&Style

King Sejong Literacy Prize goes to organizations in Guatemala, India, South Africa

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Sept 10, 2021 - 16:55       Updated : Sept 10, 2021 - 16:55
Students take part in an education program run by Limitless Horizons Ixil in Guatemela. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)
Students take part in an education program run by Limitless Horizons Ixil in Guatemela. (Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism)


Three organizations -- one from Guatemala, one from India and one from South Africa -- received the 32nd UNESCO King Sejong Literacy Prize for promoting literacy in developing countries.

UNESCO awarded the prize to Limitless Horizons Ixil in Guatemala, the National Institute of Open Schooling in India and the Puku Children’s Literature Foundation in South Africa, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Limitless Horizons Ixil is a nongovernmental organization that supports academic and personal development among teenagers in the Ixil community of Chajul, Guatemela. It was recognized for developing an interactive literacy program in rural Guatemala for teenagers who could not attend school due to COVID-19.

The National Institute of Open Schooling in Noida, India, under the Indian Ministry of Education, has enabled people with disabilities to access education through technology-involved learning materials in the Indian sign language.

The Puku Children’s Literature Foundation was acclaimed for using digital technologies to promote children’s literature in South Africa’s indigenous languages.

In 1965, UNESCO designated Sept. 8 as International Literacy Day. The Korean Culture Ministry launched the award in 1989 in honor of King Sejong the Great, who led the development of the Korean writing system, Hangeul.

The award ceremony was held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on Thursday.

Each of the awardees received a silver medal, an award certificate and $20,000.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114