Entertainment

Metallica’s latest release includes YB cover of ‘Sad but True’

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Sept 10, 2021 - 13:10       Updated : Sept 10, 2021 - 14:43
Members of YB (Universal Music)
Members of YB (Universal Music)

The cover of "The Metallica Blacklist" (Universal Music)
The cover of “The Metallica Blacklist” (Universal Music)
Legendary heavy metal band Metallica released a new album on music streaming platforms Friday, featuring a cover song by South Korean rock band YB.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1991 megahit “The Black Album,” 53 acts from around the world covered their favorite songs from the album for a new one titled “The Metallica Blacklist.”

YB, led by singer Yoon Do-hyun, covered Metallica’s “Sad but True.” The recording took place in February.

YB said although it was a 24-year-old band, its members were just “little boys when in front of Metallica” and that it was an honor to be part of the project, according to a Universal Music press release issued Friday.

Artists representing diverse genres, ages and cultural backgrounds -- from pop stars Elton John and Miley Cyrus to renowned classical musicians such as cellist Yo-Yo Ma, pianist Igor Levit and more -- participated in the new album, reinterpreting the 12 tracks from “The Black Album.”

The profits from the album sales will go to Metallica’s charitable All Within My Hands Foundation, and to charity groups designated by the participating artists. YB chose Green Korea, an environmental group of which the band is a longtime benefactor.

The remastered version of “The Black Album” was also released Friday. The vinyl and CD versions of “The Metallica Blacklist” are to be released Oct. 1.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
