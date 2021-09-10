 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Website helps users navigate complex pandemic rules

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 10, 2021 - 11:33       Updated : Sept 10, 2021 - 11:33
The image shows the website developed by Kim Joon-tae to check whether a planned gathering is possible under the current social distancing rules. (Yonhap)
The image shows the website developed by Kim Joon-tae to check whether a planned gathering is possible under the current social distancing rules. (Yonhap)
A university student developed a website to make it easier for people to navigate a web of ever-changing social distancing rules on private gatherings.

The creator, Kim Joon-tae, said he developed the website (www.canwemeet.us) to reduce inconveniences coming from complicated rules on private gatherings that differ depending on time of the day, vaccination status and regions, among other things.

The service, which went up Tuesday, asks a user seven questions about a planned gathering to ultimately determine whether the gathering is possible under the current social distancing rules.

"I developed the website thinking it would make it easier for people to easily check on private gathering rules, which became too complicated," said Kim, 24, who attends the law school of Korea University in Seoul.

During the early days of the pandemic, he also developed other coronavirus-related online services, including one that informed users of restaurants and other business establishments visited by COVID-19 patients in their neighborhoods and of pharmacies with the number of available face masks. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114