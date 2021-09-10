 Back To Top
National

Office of opposition lawmaker searched in widening probe into political meddling scandal

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 10, 2021 - 11:29       Updated : Sept 10, 2021 - 11:29
This photo provided by the National Assembly press corps shows Rep. Kim Woong of the People Power Party speaking to the media during a press conference on Wednesday, at the National Assembly in Seoul.(National Assembly)
This photo provided by the National Assembly press corps shows Rep. Kim Woong of the People Power Party speaking to the media during a press conference on Wednesday, at the National Assembly in Seoul.(National Assembly)
The state anti-corruption investigative body on Friday raided the office of an opposition lawmaker in a widening probe into a political meddling scandal allegedly involving ex-Prosecutor General and leading presidential contender Yoon Seok-youl.

A team of prosecutors and investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) searched the office of Rep. Kim Woong of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) at the National Assembly in western Seoul earlier in the morning.

Kim has been pinpointed as a key man in the snowballing suspicions that Yoon, while serving as prosecutor general, prodded the main opposition party to lodge criminal complaints against pro-government figures ahead of the parliamentary elections in April last year to possibly influence the polls.

The suspicions emerged last Thursday when online news outlet Newsverse reported a ranking prosecution official close to Yoon provided the party with two letters of official complaints to be filed against three pro-government figures and several other journalists just ahead of the April 15 general elections via Rep. Kim, a prosecutor-turned-lawmaker.

Yoon resigned from office in March and joined PPP as the front-running conservative presidential contender. (Yonhap)
