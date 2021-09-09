HyunA and Dawn say love is a riddle with ‘Ping Pong’

HyunA and Dawn pose during an online press conference Thursday. (P NATION)



Soloist HyunA and singer-songwriter Dawn of P Nation released their first-ever duo album, “[1+1=1],” on Thursday, dazzling fans with their sizzling chemistry.



The four-track album is packed with stories about love and talks about turning big dreams into reality, conveying their honest feelings, the two musicians said during an online press conference Thursday.



Title track “Ping Pong” interweaves Moombahton, a rhythm originated from Dutch house and house music, with 808 basses on tracks co-composed by HyunA and Dawn.



“We also came up with the words for the song in a bid to touch on the emotions of a relationship,” the two said, likening the word ping pong to the dynamics of a push-pull relationship.



The album means more than just a duo album for the pair. Dawn, the 27-year-old rapper, said he took a leap of faith in producing a self-written and self-composed EP. HyunA also participated in the making of three songs and visual directing for the album. The two said together, their “active participation” raised the quality of the EP.



“’Deep Dive’ is an R&B-based hip-hop track that I made after I became a member of P Nation. ‘XOXO,’ on the other hand, is a song that spells out funky. And last but not least, ‘I Know’ is a melody that passes on the emotions of a couple’s last conversation,” the musician said. He added that the other three sidetracks make the quality of the album even better.



