Concept Korea to roll out fashion film during New York Fashion Week

NOHANT (Korea Creative Content Agency)

Concept Korea NYFW S/S 2022 will be held online as part of programs scheduled for New York Fashion Week, introducing three Korean fashion brands to help promote their brand names.



The three fashion brands -- EENK, Ul:kin and NOHANT -- will showcase their 2022 spring/summer collection through a digital fashion film which will be unveiled on the New York Fashion Week’s official website at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, Thursday, according to the Korea Creative Content Agency. The contents will be available on the Korea Creative Content Agency’s official YouTube channel starting Friday.



The design brands selected for the fashion collective will be provided opportunities to promote their brands globally. They will be showcased at Joor, the world’s largest wholesale platform based in New York City. More than 12,500 brands with 300,000 retailers across 144 countries are connected through the fashion platform, according to Joor.





Ul:kin (Korea Creative Content Agency)