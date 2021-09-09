BMW Korea upgrades after-sales service apps, accelerates digitization

BMW Plus mobile application (BMW Group Korea)
BMW Group Korea will upgrade and relaunch its two after service mobile apps, as the carmaker bids to turn all aftersale services digital.
The new BMW Plus and Mini Plus will be key platforms for the company’s digital and contactless after-sales service business, it said.
With the upgrade, an expanded number of services can be reserved in real time, explained the carmaker, which includes general maintenance, parts replacements and recall services. Customers can also select a service adviser of their choice.
“With our latest relaunch, we plan to continue investment in the digital sector and turn all after sale services entirely online by 2022,” said Jung Sang-chun, director of after-sales at BMW Korea.
“BMW and MINI owners will no longer have to physically visit our service centers. Not only can they make reservations, but will be able to pick up, repair, consult and make payments 100 percent digitally.”
The upgraded BMW Plus and Mini Plus are available on the Google and Apple app stores for free.
