DL Pharm donates masks to Liberia

Liberia’s honorary consul general Park Bok-woo (left) and DL Pharm chief executive Kang Yoon-koo (center) pose for photos to mark the firm‘s donation of facial masks to the African country. (DL Pharm)
DL Pharm Co., Ltd. donated 100,000 face masks to help Liberia overcome COVID-19.
The drugmaker said it held a ceremony at the Liberian consulate in Seoul on Wednesday to mark its donation of the masks and their transportation cost to the western African country.
Liberia’s honorary consul general Park Bok-woo and DL Pharm chief executive Kang Yoon-koo attended the ceremony.
Liberia donated $3 million and sent medical staff to South Korea when the Korean War broke out in 1950.
Starting with the masks, DL Pharm said it will continue to provide medicine and medical supplies to the country.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)