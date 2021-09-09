Seoul stocks open lower amid virus concerns

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)

South Korean stocks opened lower Thursday amid concerns about the spreading virus cases.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 11.54 points, or 0.36 percent, to trade at 3,151.45 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.



South Korea reported 2,049 new coronavirus cases Thursday despite the highest level of virus curbs in most part of the country.



Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged down 0.13 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 0.94 percent.



Internet portal operator Naver declined 2.2 percent, and its rival Kakao plunged 4.69 percent in the wake of the ruling Democratic Party lawmakers' criticism over the market dominance of giant platform businesses.



Top automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.7 percent, with leading chemical firm LG Chem losing 1.98 percent.



Drugmaker SK Bioscience retreated 0.86 percent, and bank top cap Kakao Bank slumped 0.97 percent.



The local currency was trading at 1,169.3 won against the US dollar, down 2.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)







