[Today’s K-pop] BTS adds another video to over-400m viewed

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

BTS now has as many as 14 music videos with more than 400 million views on YouTube.



The kinetic manifesto film for “ON,” title track from the fourth full-length album “Map of the Soul: 7,” logged 400 million viewings as of Wednesday.



The video overwhelms in scale alone, featuring over 30 dancers and a 12-piece marching band, manifesting the energy and sincerity of the band’s will, to accept the fate and march forward without hesitation.



The septet’s fourth LP landed atop Billboard 200 when it was released in March 2020 and is staying on the chart for 79 consecutive weeks. It also earned platinum from Recording Industry Association of America for selling over 1 million copies in the US.



BTS also reclaimed the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Butter,” the song’s 10th week, according to the tally that came out on Tuesday in the US.



Purple Kiss full of teen spirits





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)





The seven-member act debuted in March with “Into Violet” and returned with new music that encourages listeners, those in their teens in particular, to follow their instincts and live and love fully.



Title track “Zombie” is an electro funk tune and uses the undead metaphor to describe chasing someone you love, explained Na Goeun, adding that the thmee of the EP would be high teen zombie.



“This song as you will see is very catchy and upbeat,” said Yuki, “and I wish it enters music charts both at home and abroad and stay there for long like a zombie.”



Admitting that they were too nervous while promoting their debut EP, Jieun showed confidence that they will be able to put much improved performance on stage, as they have worked on their weaknesses preparing for the new one.



The ultimate goal with this EP?



“Winning a rookie award,” confided Yuki. Girl group Purple Kiss rolled out its second EP “Hide & Seek” with an online showcase Wednesday.The seven-member act debuted in March with “Into Violet” and returned with new music that encourages listeners, those in their teens in particular, to follow their instincts and live and love fully.Title track “Zombie” is an electro funk tune and uses the undead metaphor to describe chasing someone you love, explained Na Goeun, adding that the thmee of the EP would be high teen zombie.“This song as you will see is very catchy and upbeat,” said Yuki, “and I wish it enters music charts both at home and abroad and stay there for long like a zombie.”Admitting that they were too nervous while promoting their debut EP, Jieun showed confidence that they will be able to put much improved performance on stage, as they have worked on their weaknesses preparing for the new one.The ultimate goal with this EP?“Winning a rookie award,” confided Yuki. AB6IX floats teaser photo for 2nd LP





(Credit: Brand New Music)

AB6IX shared the first batch of concept photographs for its forthcoming second studio album “Mo’ Complete” on Wednesday.



The four members suited up in vivid casual suits against a light orange background, as a group and on their own. Two more sets of photographs will follow on Thursday and Friday and a series of teaser materials leading up to the release on Sept. 27.



The motion trailer that came out on Monday started with its debut song “Breathe” entailed by the intro from “Close,” title track from its previous album and fourth EP “Mo’ Complete: Have a Dream,” while lines formed from the screen and reached the logo of the second LP’s title, hinting that it will be linked with all its music.



Meanwhile, Kim Donghyun will appear in a television drama as a keyboardist and the youngest member of an idol band. The drama will start airing in November.



Twice sets new record as “TT” video tops 600m views





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)