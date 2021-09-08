Seoul downplays Pyongyang’s Yongbyon activity

South Korea appears to be downplaying renewed tensions over North Korea’s apparent restarting of its nuclear activity, possibly in an attempt to leave room for dialogue with the reclusive regime amid a flurry of diplomacy efforts among allies.



Asked if the restarting of the Yongbyon complex is a violation of inter-Korean agreements made in summit talks in 2018, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun said during a parliamentary session Tuesday: “I don’t think so.”



“Tangible measures the North has taken since the summit talks are still put in place,” he added, referring to the shutdown of the Punggye-ri nuclear test site and the Dongchang-ri engine test and missile launch site.



The Yongbyon nuclear complex in North Korea (Yonhap)