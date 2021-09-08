SK Telecom’s new subscription platform secures 150,000 subscribers in a week

(SK Telecom)
The number of subscribers of SK Telecom’s new subscription-based e-commerce platform T Universe has exceeded 150,000 after its launch last week, SK Telecom said Wednesday.
Some 30 percent of the subscribers use mobile networks provided by SK Telecom’s competitors, the company added.
Previously, SK Telecom said the company aims to attract 36 million subscribers out of the country’s total population of 51 million by 2025.
According to the telecommunications firm, around 70 percent of the subscribers signed up for the platform via online channels, including T World application and the company’s online shopping subsidiary 11th Street. The remaining 30 percent of the subscribers have registered through offline SK Telecom stores.
SK Telecom said people aged between 20 and 49 account for some 80 percent of the subscribers. Those subscribers who are older than 50 account for 19 percent in total.
T Universe currently offers two subscription products, Universe Pass-All and Universe Pass-Mini, priced at 9,900 and 4,900 won, respectively.
To those signing up to both, SK Telecom currently gives away 5,000 won of promotional coupons for Amazon and 3,000 shopping points on 11th Street. New subscribers of Universe Pass-All can also get Google One membership, which provides 100GB of space to use across Google Drive.
SK Telecom has pledged to have more subscription products available on T Universe.
SK Telecom is in talks with some 100 companies to increase the number of subscription services on the platform.
By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com
)