 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Banks' household loans grow at slower pace in Aug.

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 8, 2021 - 13:39       Updated : Sept 8, 2021 - 13:39
A citizen passes by a row of ATM machines in Seoul. (Yonhap)
A citizen passes by a row of ATM machines in Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korean banks' household loans grew at a slower pace in August from the previous month due largely to slowed growth in overdrafts for stock investments, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Outstanding bank loans to local households came to 1,046.3 trillion won ($898 billion) as of end-August, up 6.2 trillion won from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The August reading slowed from a 9.7 trillion won on-month increase in July, the data showed.

The BOK said the loan growth slowed as people repaid unsecured lending taken out to subscribe for initial public offerings of several firms.

Unsecured and other non-mortgage loans grew by 300 billion won to 281.1 trillion won, compared with an on-month gain of 3.6 trillion won in July.

In August, demand for banks' home-backed lending still remained solid despite tightened lending rules.

Banks' mortgage loans expanded by 5.9 trillion won on-month to 764.2 trillion won. This marked the fourth-largest on-month gain for any August since 2004 when the BOK began compiling related data.

Since July, the financial regulator has applied stricter lending calculation for mortgage loans, called the debt service ratio, in a bid to curb household debt.

Household loans extended by banks and financial institutions grew 8.5 trillion won in August, slowing from a 15.3 trillion won on-month gain in July, according to separate data by the Financial Services Commission.

In August, the BOK raised the benchmark interest rate last month by a quarter percentage point to 0.75 percent from a record low of 0.5 percent, marking the first pandemic-era rate hike.

BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol hinted the central bank may again raise the key rate this year or early next year. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114