National

Court again rules against family of wartime forced labor victim

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 8, 2021 - 11:15       Updated : Sept 8, 2021 - 11:15
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday again ruled against the bereaved family of a victim of World War II forced labor in a damages suit against a Japanese company.

Four children of the late victim, surnamed Jeong, filed the suit in April 2019 seeking 200 million won ($171,940) in compensation from Japan's Nippon Steel Corp.

Jeong claimed he was conscripted to forced labor in a Nippon Steel plant from 1940-42 when the Korean Peninsula was a colony of Japan.

The same court on Aug. 11 ruled against family members of a forced labor victim who sued Mitsubishi Materials Corp., citing the expiration of statute of limitations. (Yonhap)
