National

National cemeteries to close during Chuseok holiday to prevent COVID-19 spread

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 8, 2021 - 09:38       Updated : Sept 8, 2021 - 09:38
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
National cemeteries will be closed during the upcoming Chuseok holiday to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the veterans affairs ministry said Wednesday.

From Sept. 18-22, visits to 11 national cemeteries across the country will be restricted, according to the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs.

Chuseok is one of the country's biggest traditional holidays, during which families hold rituals thanking their ancestors and visit their graves. This year, South Koreans are set to enjoy five days off, including the three-day Chuseok holiday that falls from Sept. 20-22.

"It was an inevitable decision made in consultations with the health authorities for the safety of veteran families," the ministry said in a release.

The decision came as South Korea is ramping up its vaccination campaign to ensure 70 percent of its population get their first shot before the Chuseok holiday and create herd immunity by November.

To help citizens pay tribute to their ancestors, the ministry said it will provide platforms for online worship services. (Yonhap)
