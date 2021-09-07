[Today’s K-pop] TXT to collaborate with Enhyphen

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together turned out to be the the featured artist in Enhyphen’s soon-to-be-released album.



Taehyun and Huening Kai of TXT appeared in a late-night Japanese radio show hosted by Jay and Niki of Enhyphen on Monday and at the end of the program thanked the two for inviting them.



“It was fun doing this together with Enhyphen. Please have us again,” said Taehyun and Huening Kai. They also told listeners that their first Japanese EP “Chaotic Wonderland” will come out in November.



Agreeing that they had a great time and wishing that they could do something together, the bandmates of Enhyphen divulged that TXT participated in the making of their new album.



“We know that you are dying for more [information] but this is all we can say today,” they said.



Enhyphen was planning to put out an album this month but is likely to postpone as six out of seven members were infected with COVID-19 last week.



NiziU to come out with 1st LP in November





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Rookie girl group NiziU will release its first studio album "U" on Nov. 24, announced label JYP Entertainment Tuesday.



A photograph accompanying the news showed the members striking different poses in cubicles, in a rainbow of colors, that together form a huge "U." The alphabet, and the album title, comes from the name of the band and its official fandom, WithU. And at the same time signifies how it wants to reach out to each and every one out there.



"We'd like to thank so many of you with our first LP. It will be a delightful album, with many tracks that we hold dear," said leader Mako asking fans to keep their expectations high.



The nonet formed through an audition program in Japan in 2020 and has been setting records with all of its singles -- pre-debut song "Make You Happy," debut single "Step and a Step," and second single "Take a Picture/ Poppin' Shakin.'"



Its latest single "Super Summer" from July swept across major real-time charts in Japan and topped Oricon's daily single ranking. It was also chosen as the theme song for Coca Cola Japan's commercial.



Blackpink’s Lisa to host livestream for solo debut





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Lisa of Blackpink will broadcast live a special show to mark her solo debut on Sept. 14, announced label YG Entertainment on Tuesday.



She will host a livestream, named “#Outnow Unlimited: Lisa,” for 60 minutes via Naver’s Now that makes the most of extended reality technique to enhance communication with viewers.



The musician will perform “LaLisa,” title track from her first solo album, live for the first time.



According to the tracklist she shared on Monday, the album will consist of four tracks: “LaLisa” and “Money” as well as instrumental versions of the two songs. Both will be hip-hop tunes that feature dynamic rhythm and melody as well as her spirited rap, according to her management firm.



She will put on her first solo performance on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Friday in the US.



Singer/songwriter Seori still dazzled by Marvel experience





(Credit: Atispaus)