 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Police arrest 18, including TV celebrity, on charges of trafficking, using illegal drugs

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 7, 2021 - 14:36       Updated : Sept 7, 2021 - 14:36
C
This photo released by the Gangwon Police Agency on Tuesday, shows illegal narcotics recently seized from a drug trafficking ring. (Gangwon Police Agency)
This photo released by the Gangwon Police Agency on Tuesday, shows illegal narcotics recently seized from a drug trafficking ring. (Gangwon Police Agency)
HUNCHEON -- Police in the eastern city of Chuncheon said Tuesday they arrested 14 people on charges of smuggling and distributing illegal drugs, and another four people, including TV celebrity Amy, who allegedly used narcotics from them, officials said Tuesday.

The Gangwon Police Agency recently busted a drug trafficking operation that allegedly brought in drugs from Vietnam, the Philippines and other countries, largely by international airmail, and sold them to clients in South Korea via the instant messaging service Telegram.

Police arrested 14 dealers including its boss, a man in his 40s. In a joint operation with customs authorities, police seized 6.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, 791 grams of ketamine, 2.1 kg of synthetic cannabinoids, 1,344 ecstasy pills, 167 g of marijuana and 47 million won ($40,612) in cash.

The drugs were concealed in electric sockets, police said. They have an estimated street value of 21.9 billion won and can be used by 214,000 people.

Gangwon police apprehended 37 of their clients and formally arrested four of them, including Amy, on charges of habitually using illegal substances.

The singer and TV personality, whose legal name is Lee Yoon-ji, has already been handed over to the prosecution, police said.

She got a suspended prison term in 2012 for taking the surgical anesthesia propofol and was fined in 2014 for illegally using the hypnotic zolpidem. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114