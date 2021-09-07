 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Economic uncertainty growing over 4th wave of pandemic: KDI

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 7, 2021 - 13:53       Updated : Sept 7, 2021 - 13:55

This file photo shows a nearly empty street in the shopping district of Myeongdong in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
This file photo shows a nearly empty street in the shopping district of Myeongdong in central Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea's economy is under pressure over growing headwinds as a recent spike in COVID-19 infections is likely to delay a recovery of domestic consumption, a state-run think tank said Tuesday.

The nation's economy is on a recovery track amid robust exports, but the toughest virus curbs, in effect due to the fourth wave of the pandemic, may dampen improving domestic demand, according to a monthly economic assessment report by the Korea Development Institute (KDI).

"Our economy has recently maintained a trend of steady recovery, but uncertainty grew due to the spread of COVID-19 and a rise in raw material prices," the report said.

It is the second month in a row that the KDI has warned of growing uncertainty over the fourth wave.

South Korea is grappling with the fourth wave as its daily new cases topped 1,000 for more than two months.

Since July 12, the country has enforced Level 4 distancing rules, the highest in its four-tier scheme, in the greater Seoul area in a bid to stem a spike in COVID-19 cases. Most non-capital areas are placed under the second-highest virus curbs.

Exports extended their gains to 10 months in August, jumping 35 percent on the back of robust demand for chips and automobiles.

However, consumer sentiment dipped in August over a spike in COVID-19 infections, marking the second consecutive monthly decline, according to central bank data.

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki earlier said the government could attain the economic growth target of 4.2 percent this year despite the resurgence in coronavirus cases.

The Bank of Korea forecast economic growth of 4 percent for this year. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114