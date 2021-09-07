 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Murder suspect offers apology to his victims and their families

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 7, 2021 - 09:39       Updated : Sept 7, 2021 - 09:39
Murder suspect Kang Yoon-seong is escorted out of Songpa Police Station in eastern Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Murder suspect Kang Yoon-seong is escorted out of Songpa Police Station in eastern Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
An ex-convict accused of killing two women before and after cutting off his location-tracking device appeared in public on Tuesday for the first time after his identity was made public last week.

Kang Yoon-seong was escorted out of a police station where he was under police arrest before being taken to the prosecution.

In a brief appearance before media, Kang said, "I apologize to the victims and their families."

He also said he murdered them "for money, not sexual reasons," disputing what he claimed to be false reporting by some media outlets.

Songpa Police Station sent the 56-year-old man to the Seoul Dongbu District Prosecutors Office on six charges, including murder, fraud and violation of the law on electronic monitoring devices.

Last week, police arrested him on suspicion of killing two women before and after he cut off his ankle bracelet and fled. 

The man with 14 previous criminal convictions walked into a police station in eastern Seoul on Aug. 29 and confessed to murdering the two women he had known. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114