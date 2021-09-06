How 200-year-old remains of Korea’s first Catholic martyrs were discovered

The photo shows a bone found at the site in Wanju where the remains of three Korean Catholic martyrs were recovered in March. (Diocese of Jeonju)



The Roman Catholic Diocese of Jeonju announced surprising news on Wednesday about the remains of three Korean martyrs that were recovered in Wanju, a county in North Jeolla Province, two centuries after their deaths.



The remains were identified as those of Paul Yun Ji-chung and James Kwon Sang-yeon, who were beheaded for their faith in 1791, and Yun’s younger brother Francis Yun Ji-heon, who was quartered in 1801, according to the diocese. All three were beatified by Pope Francis in 2014.



Among the remains, a small bowl was found. Paul Yun Ji-chung’s name was written on it in Hanja, or Chinese characters, along with his baptismal name, the date of his death and information about Kwon’s tomb.



Paul Yun Ji-chung first learned about Catholicism from his cousin Jeong Yak-yong (1762-1836), one of the leading scholars from the late Joseon era. Yun converted to Catholicism and was baptized in 1787 by Peter Lee Seung-hoon, the first Korean Catholic convert.



Paul Yun Ji-chung spread Catholicism to his mother, his cousin Kwon and his brother Francis Yun Ji-heon.



Paul Yun Ji-chung was beheaded at the age of 32 for performing Catholic funeral rites for his mother and his aunt, instead of observing Confucian funeral rites with an ancestral tablet. Kwon was beheaded at the age of 40 for burning the family’s ancestral tablet. Both were tortured before they died, yet refused to renounce their faith.



According to documents written by St. Andrew Kim Dae-geon, Paul Yun Ji-chung and Kwon were among the first Catholic martyrs of Joseon.





The Chonami Shrine area, where the remains of three Korean Catholic martyrs were excavated (Diocese of Jeonju)