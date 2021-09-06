Questions raised over duopoly of Naver and Kakao in platform industry

(123rf)



Last week, South Korea passed a bill aimed at preventing Google and Apple from abusing their app market duopoly, a move that garnered the media spotlight around the world.



The so-called “anti-Google bill” revises the Telecommunications Business Act to stop the US-based Google from forcing local app developers to use its own payment system for in-app purchases.



Industry watchers said Korean tech heavyweights in dominant market positions are also likely to face similar regulatory roadblocks. In particular, voices have been raised against the country’s two biggest startup-turned-tech powerhouses: Naver and Kakao.



Naver, the country’s leading online platform, was established as a web portal in 1999. Spearheading search engine technology, news portal, webtoon and other essential digital services, Naver has emerged as a local big tech firm, boasting over 54 million users and 133 affiliates and subsidiaries.



Kakao, which runs Korea’s biggest mobile chat app KakaoTalk, was established in 2006, and pulled off a merger with Daum Communications, a portal competing with Naver, in 2014. After rebranding, Kakao now handles over 46 million active users per month for its mobile chat app, while operating 158 affiliates and subsidiaries in a wide range of fields.



Naver and Kakao are the country’s most dominant online platform providers. From online retail to ride-hailing to fintech, the virtual duopoly is rapidly expanding into other growth sectors and strengthening its control on the domestic digital market in general.

