[Graphic News] South Korea’s ready-to-drink coffee market grows 5.9% in H1

South Korea’s market for convenient coffee beverages expanded nearly 6 percent in the first half of the year amid the coronavirus pandemic, a market tracker said.
The value of the local ready-to-drink coffee market stood at 672.9 billion won ($574 million) in the January-June period, up 5.9 percent from a year earlier, according to Nielsen Koreanclick.
Canned coffee accounted for the largest portion at 258.6 billion won, followed by cups of coffee at 217.5 billion won and bottled coffee at 137.5 billion won. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
)