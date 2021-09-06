Samsung Heavy demonstrates ship collision avoidance system

This photo, provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. on Monday, shows a screen monitoring the demonstration of its ship collision avoidance system held in seas off the southwestern island of Gageo at a research center in Daejeon, 300 kilometers away from the seas. (Samsung Heavy Industries Co.)

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Monday it has succeeded in demonstrating a ship collision avoidance system.



The shipbuilder's remote autonomous navigation system, known as Samsung Autonomous Ship (SAS), helped two autonomous ships travelling their trajectories avoid by detecting each other in seas off the southwestern island of Gageo, Samsung Heavy said.



Samsung Heavy said the demonstration on the sea is the first of its kind in the world.



A 9,200-ton ship of Mokpo National Maritime University and a 300-ton tug of Samsung Heavy were used to demonstrate the collision avoidance system, the shipbuilder said.



In October 2020, Samsung Heavy said it successfully navigated its 300-ton remote autonomous ship in seas off Geoje Island, 398 kilometers south of Seoul, via a remote control system at a research center located in Daejeon, 250 kilometers away from the seas.



Samsung Heavy plans to commercialize its independently developed autonomous navigation system SAS by 2022. (Yonhap)