K-Safety Expo 2021 to be held virtually

The government will virtually host its annual K-Safety Expo from Sept. 13-17, where about 300 local companies and state-funded agencies will showcase their products and technology.
Virtual platform of K Safety Expo 2021 (Kintex)
The fair is the local safety industry’s largest event, organized with pangovernmental support. It was originally planned to be held at the country’s largest convention center Kintex, just northwest of Seoul in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province.
Spectators can view the exhibits across seven fields – Traffic/Marine Safety, Fire/Disaster Safety, Construction/Industrial Safety, Security/Social Safety, Life/Quarantine Safety, Fire Dust Safety -- at online.k-safetyexpo.com.
Award-winning safety products of this year will be featured in the special showcase section, where viewers can see product details by clicking on the product images.
The K-New Deal special exhibit, under the theme of “digitalization of public safety social overhead capital,” will feature early disaster warning systems and digital-based safety management systems.
“This year, we focused on the online platform of the expo so that many industry officials and people interested in the latest trends in safety equipment and technologies could access related information easily and quickly,” the organizer said via a press release. “We hope the upcoming event will be an opportunity to meet the present and future of Korea’s safety industry.”
Although the event itself wraps up on Sept. 17, the online content will remain open for viewing until later this year. Admission is free.
By Kim So-hyun
)