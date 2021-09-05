 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

[Graphic News] Nearly 7 in 10 S. Koreans support granting long-term stay visas to Afghan evacuees

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept 6, 2021 - 10:00       Updated : Sept 6, 2021 - 10:00




Almost 70 percent of South Koreans support the government’s plan to grant long-term stay visas to hundreds of Afghan civilians who fled their homeland fearing the Taliban, a poll showed.

According to the poll of 500 people aged 18 and above conducted by Realmeter on Aug. 27, a combined 68.7 percent of the respondents said they approved of the plan to issue long-term visas to the Afghan evacuees who arrived here last week, allowing them to get jobs here.

Among those who supported the long-term stays, 28.9 percent said they strongly approved of the idea, while 39.8 percent said they somewhat approved.

Only 28.7 percent said they opposed the plan, with 15.1 percent showing strong disapproval. (Yonhap)







By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114