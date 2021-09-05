 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Number of women expected to top that of men in S. Korea in 2030

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 5, 2021 - 13:48       Updated : Sept 5, 2021 - 14:18
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea's female population is forecast to surpass that of males in nine years, a government report showed Sunday.

The total number of women reached 25.86 million last year, accounting for 49.9 percent of the country's entire population of 51.82 million, according to the report compiled by the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.

The ratio of males to females in the South Korean population fell to 100.4 in 2021 from 101.4 tallied in 2000.

The ministry said the sex ratio will likely hit 99.8 in 2030, with the female population forecast to outnumber that of males for the first time.

By age, women in their 50s totaled 4.25 million, taking up 16.5 percent of the total female population, closely followed by 4 million fortysomethings and 3.3 million thirtysomethings.

More than 1.3 million women, or 5.1 percent, were aged more than 80 years old.

The government report said the average woman married for the first time at 30.8 in 2020, while her husband was 33.2 years old.

The age of a woman's first marriage has been on a steady increase for the past decade, rising from 26.5 years in 2000.

The report also showed that South Korean women's health life expectancy, referring to the expected number of remaining years of life spent in good health from a particular age, posted 74.7 years in 2019, up five years from nine years ago.

It is 3.4 years longer than men's health life expectancy, which was 71.3 years in 2019.

The report also showed the employment rate for women in the working population increased to 50.7 percent in 2020, up 3.7 percentage points from 2000, but their working conditions and wage levels remained inferior to men's.

Of employed women, 45 percent were irregular workers, while 24.1 percent were classified as low-income workers. The corresponding rates among male workers were 29.4 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

About 17.6 percent of married women in the 15-54 working age group have seen their careers interrupted by pregnancy, delivery and childcare and other reasons in 2020, down 4.4 percentage points from 2015.

But women spent an average of two hours and 13 minutes more a day on housework than their spouse even with both working. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114