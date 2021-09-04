 Back To Top
Entertainment

Two S. Korean pianists win top prizes at Busoni int'l piano competition

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 4, 2021 - 13:16       Updated : Sept 4, 2021 - 13:16

Park Jae-hong (middle) and Kim Do-hyun (Yonhap)
Park Jae-hong (middle) and Kim Do-hyun (Yonhap)


Two South Korean pianists have won top prizes at a prestigious international piano competition in Italy, its website showed Saturday.

Park Jae-hong and Kim Do-hyun got the first and second prizes, respectively, at the 63rd Ferruccio Busoni International Piano Competition, which wrapped up in the northern Italian city of Bolzano on Friday (local time).

Park became the first Korean winner of the competition after pianist Mun Ji-yeong won the competition in 2015. The first prize comes with 22,000 euros and performance opportunities with the Haydn Orchestra.

In a phone interview with Yonhap News Agency, Park said he hadn't expected to be the winner, though he was able to perform "without regret."

"I was pleased at the thought that I came down (from the stage) after I said all I wanted to say on there," he said. "I was happy as I could perform the piece I like without regret."

At the latest competition, Austria's Lukas Sternath won third place.

The Ferruccio Busoni International Piano Competition was founded in 1949 to honor the 25th anniversary of the death of pianist and composer Ferruccio Busoni. (Yonhap)

 

