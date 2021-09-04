 Back To Top
Entertainment

BTS to appear on YouTube music show next week

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 4, 2021 - 13:09       Updated : Sept 4, 2021 - 13:09

BTS (Bit Hit Music)
BTS (Bit Hit Music)

South Korean superband BTS, along with Coldplay front man, Chris Martin, will appear on YouTube's weekly music show next week, the septet's agency said Saturday.

The K-pop sensation and Martin are set to appear on a special episode of YouTube Originals' weekly music series "Released" that will air at 12:45 p.m. Friday, according to Big Hit Music, the group's agency.

They are expected to share their experiences as musicians on the global stage and talk about a set of topics, such as the recent Permission to Dance challenge on YouTube Shorts.

Some short videos from the YouTube challenge -- created by fans in Korea, the United States, India and other countries -- will also be shown.

"Permission to Dance," the group's second collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, was released July 9. (Yonhap)

