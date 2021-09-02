[Graphic News] S. Korea’s trade in camping goods hits new high in 2020 on pandemic

South Korea’s exports and imports of camping goods reached a fresh high in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, a report showed.
Asia’s fourth-largest economy exported and imported $399 million worth of camping equipment last year, an all-time high and up 40 percent from the previous year, according to the report from the Korea Trade Statistics Promotion Institute.
In the first half of this year alone, the country’s trade in camping gear stood at $293 million, above the $285 million registered in 2019.
Compared with the pre-pandemic first half of 2019, exports soared 75.1 percent in the January-June period, with imports spiking 136.2 percent. (Yonhap)
