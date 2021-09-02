UN General Assembly: Moon’s next stage for peace efforts?

President Moon Jae-in is weighing whether to attend the UN General Assembly set to be held in New York later this month in his renewed push to resume stalled talks with North Korea, according to Cheong Wa Dae officials.



“This is a significant year that marks the 30th anniversary of South and North Korea becoming UN members together,” a Cheong Wa Dae official said on condition of anonymity. “It would be very meaningful for the two Koreas to send a unified peace message on such a huge diplomatic stage.”



The official, however, declined to confirm the president’s trip, citing the sensitivity of the issue and other factors like COVID-19.



President Moon Jae-in delivering his keynote speech at the 74th UN National Assembly in New York on Sept. 24 in 2019. (Cheong Wa Dae)