Business

CJ OliveNetworks opens AI lab in Gwangju

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Sept 1, 2021 - 15:52       Updated : Sept 1, 2021 - 16:28


Employment Minister Park Hwa-jin (second from left), CJ OliveNetworks CEO Cha In-hyok (third from left) and other officials attend a ceremony that marked the opening of the AI lab in Gwangju on Tuesday. (CJ OliveNetworks)
CJ OliveNetworks, an ICT solutions provider of CJ Group, has established a research center on artificial intelligence in the southeastern city of Gwangju, the company said Wednesday.

Named as “CJ Lucidus AI Lab,” it is the second research body of the CJ affiliate, and is located within the premises of Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology.

The company has partnered with the institute to establish the lab for a shared goal of contributing to the advancement of the local AI research.

The lab will be dedicated to developing core AI technologies.

CJ will run training and internship programs for local students and will seek to hire talented AI researchers based in the city, to create jobs for the regional economy.

Cha In-hyok, CEO of CJ OliveNetworks, expressed hope that the new research center could help boost the country’s national competitiveness, by deepening local AI research and fostering future talents.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
