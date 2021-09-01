Forum explores cultural communication, diversity at global level

French Secretary of State for Digital Transition and Electronic Communications Cedric O delivers his congratulatory remarks online, Tuesday. (CICI)

The pandemic has changed the way people communicate. While the world appears hyperconnected thanks to the internet, connectivity does not necessarily mean communication, say participants in the 2021 Culture Communication Forum.



The forum kicked off Tuesday at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan, central Seoul.



“Cultural communication has never been more important since the outbreak of COVID-19, making the forum’s theme ‘cultural communication as a way to share core values of international community’ meaningful,” French Secretary of State for Digital Transition and Electronic Communications Cedric O said in his congratulatory remarks. O joined the forum virtually.



“The digitalization has brought essential changes in our lives. While transcending the geographical boundaries and allowing the cultural interaction online, the growth of digital platforms is also confining the users to the limited contents sorted by one’s interest or American standard. In order to truly achieve the successful cultural communication more issues should be discussed,” he added.



In its 12th edition this year, the forum organized by the Corea Image Communication Institute hosted cultural leaders from the Americas and Europe.



In compliance with the nation’s social distancing guidelines, the hybrid forum featured live online presentations by global cultural leaders who participated remotely and a discussion with on-site panelists.



After the opening ceremony, Delphine O, secretary-general for the Generation Equality Forum, delivered a keynote speech on women’s leadership and representation in culture and communication. She highlighted the need for greater representation of women in the media, the arts and other creative content industries to break gender stereotypes and fight harmful beliefs that lead to discrimination.



Cultural diversity was another theme of the forum. According to Corriere della Sera columnist Beppe Severgnini, Italy has seen a dramatic change in recent years in terms of appreciating diversity. German Ambassador to South Korea Michael Reiffenstuel highlighted the importance of cultural diversity and mutual understanding.



Wednesday’s session touched on cultural communication and pressing social issues. The need for assistance programs to cover artists’ living expenses so they can weather the pandemic was mentioned, as were museums’ efforts to attract visitors from different generations. Other topics included information bubbles, the impact of a proposed “fake news” bill on Korean journalism and the future of the creative content industry in the COVID-19 era.





