Korean food catering company Our Home expands to the United States

Logo of Our Home (Our Home)
South Korean food catering service provider Our Home will run a cafeteria for the United States Postal Service, becoming the first Korean firm to clinch a deal from a US public institution.
The company said Wednesday that its US branch won a bid to operate a cafeteria in the institution’s processing and distribution center in Los Angeles. The 1,421 square meter facility will open by the end of this month and operate for 24 hours every day.
The USPS is a public institution that oversees all post and mail services in the country.
Seven catering service providers, including Our Home, are said to have participated in the bidding.
The cafeteria will be divided into five sections, consisting of a grill station, a grab-and-go section and a salad bar. The company plans to introduce a mobile ordering system and increase takeout options for delivery workers who mostly work outside.
Since its foray into China in 2010, the company has been expanding its business abroad.
Currently, Our Home operates office cafeterias across 10 cities in China. In 2017, it opened a branch in Hai Phong city, Vietnam, to expand into the Southeast Asia.
By Kang Jae-eun (kang.jaeeun@heraldcorp.com
)