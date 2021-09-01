 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

1.5m doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Romania to land in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 1, 2021 - 14:05       Updated : Sept 1, 2021 - 14:06
This photo, taken Tuesday, shows a health worker administering a COVID-19 vaccine shot at a state-run inoculation center in western Seoul. (Yonhap)
This photo, taken Tuesday, shows a health worker administering a COVID-19 vaccine shot at a state-run inoculation center in western Seoul. (Yonhap)
South Korea said Wednesday 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will come from Romania starting this week as part of a vaccine cooperation program with the eastern European country.

Romania will send 1.05 million Pfizer doses and 450,000 from Moderna, according to health authorities. The first shipment of 526,500 Pfizer doses will arrive Thursday, followed by the remaining half and the Moderna shots on Sept. 8.

The government bought the Pfizer doses from Romania, and the Moderna shots will be provided in exchange for medical supplies to the European nation.

"The vaccine cooperation is part of efforts to boost global solidarity and efficiency in tackling the pandemic," health authorities said.

The vaccines from Romania will be used to inoculate people aged between 18 and 49.

South Korea is ramping up vaccinations for the age group in a bid to give at least one shot to 70 percent of the 52 million population before the fall harvest Chuseok holiday set for Sept. 20-22.

The vaccines from Romania are expected to ease the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines that was sparked by Moderna's supply crunch.

Last month, the US vaccine maker said it will only be able to supply less than half of the planned 8.5 million doses for August.

After Seoul's protest, Moderna said it plans to provide South Korea with 7 million shots of its vaccine by Sept. 5, but uncertainty about vaccine supply still lingers.

A total of 29.27 million people, or 57 percent of the population, have received their first shots of vaccines, and 15.74 million people, or 30.7 percent, have been fully vaccinated.

The government plans to strengthen international cooperation on vaccine swaps and supplies.

In June, the US shipped 1.41 million doses of Janssen's single-shot vaccine. The shots were administered to 894,000 military-related personnel.

Under a bilateral vaccine swap deal, South Korea also received 782,000 Pfizer doses from Israel in July. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114