Entertainment

[Photo News] BTS Army euphoric on Jungkook’s birthday

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Sept 1, 2021 - 15:33       Updated : Sept 1, 2021 - 15:33
A mug, photo frame, and cards are displayed on a side table to celebrate Jung-kook’s birthday. (Kweon Ha-bin/The Korea Herald)
A mug, photo frame, and cards are displayed on a side table to celebrate Jung-kook’s birthday. (Kweon Ha-bin/The Korea Herald)
Photo cards and hand-printed pictures of boy band BTS are displayed on the table. (Kweon Ha-bin/The Korea Herald)
Photo cards and hand-printed pictures of boy band BTS are displayed on the table. (Kweon Ha-bin/The Korea Herald)

Fans show their affection by dedicating a purple birthday cake with blue, orange and violet candles on top. (Kweon Ha-bin/The Korea Herald)
Fans show their affection by dedicating a purple birthday cake with blue, orange and violet candles on top. (Kweon Ha-bin/The Korea Herald)

K-pop megastar band BTS’ global fandom gathered at a coffee shop in Yang-jae, southern Seoul, to celebrate Jungkook’s 24th birthday on Saturday. Fans of all ages came together to talk, laugh, share memories and mark the special day with Jungkook-themed goodies and songs. 


Exclusive goodies, such as the calendar and the mug, are exhibited on the shelving unit and the wall to celebrate Jung-kook’s birthday. (Kweon Ha-bin/The Korea Herald)
Exclusive goodies, such as the calendar and the mug, are exhibited on the shelving unit and the wall to celebrate Jung-kook’s birthday. (Kweon Ha-bin/The Korea Herald)

Exclusive goodies are displayed on the awning windows to celebrate Jung-kook‘s birthday. (Kweon Ha-bin/The Korea Herald)
Exclusive goodies are displayed on the awning windows to celebrate Jung-kook‘s birthday. (Kweon Ha-bin/The Korea Herald)
A hanging banner of Jung-kook’s photoshoot is displayed at the entrance to welcome fans. (Kweon Ha-bin/The Korea Herald)
A hanging banner of Jung-kook’s photoshoot is displayed at the entrance to welcome fans. (Kweon Ha-bin/The Korea Herald)

Since the pandemic has made it impossible for stars to perform at live concerts or hold meet and greets, the BTS Army took to cafes around the country to pay tribute to their favorite singer. 


BTS merchandise and pictures are displayed on the shelf. (Kweon Ha-bin/The Korea Herald)
BTS merchandise and pictures are displayed on the shelf. (Kweon Ha-bin/The Korea Herald)
A mini photo stand is displayed on the table. (Kweon Ha-bin/The Korea Herald)
A mini photo stand is displayed on the table. (Kweon Ha-bin/The Korea Herald)

Although the birthday boy was absent, ardent devotees showed each other the things they’d taken time to make for him. These included violet-scented products and a purple birthday cake with blue, orange and violet candles on top.

By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
