Koreans and foreigners perceive COVID differently: survey

While vaccines are the first thing that come to mind among foreigners to Korea regarding COVID-19, masks top the list among Koreans, according to a survey conducted by the Corea Image Communication Institute and released at the Culture Communication Forum Tuesday.
Half of the 432 survey participants were Koreans and the other half were foreigners who have experienced Korean culture during their stay or visit to Korea, according to CICI.
Among foreigners, vaccines topped the list with 88.9 percent followed by face masks with 56 percent, whereas 81.5 percent of Koreans answered masks, followed by 72.7 percent who answered vaccines. Multiple answers were possible.
South Koreans and foreigners responded that culture is highly related to galleries, museums and exhibitions, marking 84 percent and 90 percent of the responses, respectively.
While events are being canceled or postponed due to the extended COVID-19 pandemic, the survey showed that the participants enjoyed exhibitions and festivals in the pre-pandemic days.
Performances and concerts ranked second in association with culture followed by movies, reflecting the increase in the number of online performances, concerts and the growth of OTT services and streaming platforms during the pandemic.
The responses by Koreans and foreigners differed greatly when they were asked what they think about communication and COVID-19.
While 86.6 percent of Koreans think communication as conversing, 75.5 percent of foreigners responded that communication is listening attentively.
Meanwhile, the survey showed that South Koreans relate fairness with competition, while foreigners connect fairness with justice followed by competition and transparency.
Some 93.1 percent of foreigners surveyed linked fairness to justice, while 80.6 percent of Koreans answered competition.
Organized by non-profit CICI, the annual CCF this year runs until Sept. 1 at the Grand Hyatt Seoul in central Seoul. The event seeks ways to improve communication in the world of culture amid the pandemic era over two-days of presentations and discussions.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
