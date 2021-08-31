HDC Hyundai Development Company creates ‘sustainable’ urban projects

A blueprint of the Yongsan Railway Hospital site development project (HDC Hyundai Development Company)
HDC Hyundai Development Company recently announced a number of projects to build “sustainable urban platforms” that combine residential, business, shopping and cultural facilities.
The company said it aims to break ground next year to turn the Kwangwoon University Station area in Seoul’s Nowon-gu into such a space that presents “a living culture of the future.”
HDC expects the residential, business, shopping and cultural facilities, where contactless payments will be the norm, to help vitalize nearby areas in northeastern Seoul.
The company also plans to build a 34-story residential-commercial complex with six basement levels in the Yongsan Railway Hospital site in Seoul.
Spanning across the 10,948-square-meter site, the complex will house 685 residential units, shopping and cultural spaces.
Construction to remodel the Yongsan Railway Hospital building into a Yongsan history museum began in May, and administrative procedures are underway for the residential-commercial complex, which HDC seeks to start building late this year.
HDC Hyundai Development Company is also proceeding with a project to build over 400 homes as well as cultural, sports and startup spaces in the Gongneung Station area on Seoul’s Line No. 7.
Another project the company is working on is renovating existing facilities and adding a new golf course to Oak Valley, a golf and ski resort in Wonju, Gangwon Province.
HDC also plans to build premium town houses at the resort.
By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com
)