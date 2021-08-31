‘The Jump’ and ‘Me and the Cult Leader’ win Grand Prix at EIDF 2021

“The Jump” (EBS)

Lithuanian director Giedre Zickyte’s “The Jump” won the Grand Prix in the global category at the 18th EBS International Documentary Festival, the broadcaster announced Tuesday.



Twenty-one films vied for prizes in the three competitive categories -- Festival Choice in Global, Festival Choice in Asia and a mobile shorts competition.



“The Jump” centers around a Lithuanian sailor, Simas Kudirka, who jumped from a Soviet fishing boat and swam to a US vessel in the Atlantic Ocean in search of freedom during the Cold War in 1970. With the seemingly unending conflicts around the world, the film was recognized for its timeliness and for reviving the memories of the day with the rich footage.



“Even though Simas’ jump for freedom happened 50 years ago, it brings an important discussion about freedom, unity, asylum and human rights,” Zickyte said in a video presented at EIDF’s closing ceremony Sunday.



“I hope that each of you find a way to connect and reflect to the story of our dear Lithuanian sailor,” she added.





